At the launching ceremony in Quang Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Activities of the 2020 summer volunteer youth campaign should be arranged in an effective and innovative manner, while ensuring safety for participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Binh made the call while attending a ceremony on June 28 to launch the campaign held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Dong Hoi city of the central province of Quang Binh, which was attended by more than 1,500 HCYU members and local young people.

He also asked ministries, sectors and local authorities to create optimal conditions for the successful implementation of the volunteer campaign in activities dedicated to policy beneficiaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers and vulnerable group, as well as residents in remote and mountainous, border and island regions, among others.

Under the campaign, volunteer teams will be set up to support 16 ethnic minority groups across the country.

On the occasion, the Deputy PM presented 100 bicycles and gifts to ethnic and disadvantaged students in Quang Binh province.

In addition, the HCYU Central Committee together with other organisations offered gifts and scholarships totaling over 3.3 billion VND (142,100 USD) to local students.

The campaign runs until August with the aim of promoting the youth's creativity and contributions to the community. This year, it will be carried out in 93 poor districts across the country.

Also on June 28, the summer volunteer youth campaign was launched in Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang provinces in the north; Nghe An province and Da Nang city in the central region; and the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Following the launching ceremony, participants engaged in various activities, such as beach clean-ups, providing medicine and foodstuff free of charge for poor people./.