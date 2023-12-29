Society Information-Communications Ministry contributes significantly to digital transformation in 2023 The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) plays a significant role in the positive development of digital transformation in Vietnam in 2023, stressed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at the body’s December 29 conference of year-end review and new-year task deployment.

Society Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange has new president Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh, former political commissar of the Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Technology, has been elected as President of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) for the 2023-2028 tenure.

Society Requiem held for traffic accident victims The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee and the National Traffic Safety Committee held a requiem for victims of traffic accidents in Vietnam at Long Hung pagoda in Hanoi on December 29.