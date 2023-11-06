Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (right) and founder and Chairman of the Trina Solar Group Gao Jifan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has praised China's leading solar panel maker, Trina Solar Group, for its investment expansion plan in Thai Nguyen province, which will increase the group's total investment in Vietnam to nearly 900 million USD.

Receiving the founder and Chairman of the group Gao Jifan in Hanoi on November 5, Quang said renewable energy development is a trend in the world and Vietnam as well, towards the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

He noted that Vietnam is promulgating specific policies to promote the development of renewable energy, including solar energy.

He asked the Chinese group to create conditions for Vietnamese businesses to participate in the global supply chain in general and the group's supply chain in particular while focusing on lowering costs, improving efficiency of solar energy storage devices, and adopting solutions to treat environmental pollution for expired storage devices.

On this occasion, the Deputy PM commended the northern province of Thai Nguyen for accompanying and supporting foreign investors, particularly Trina Solar Group, in their project implementation.

For his part, Gao Jifan praised Vietnam's potential, policies, and outcomes of renewable energy development, especially in the context of the growing demand for green, eco-friendly products.

Established in 1997, Trina Solar Group operates mainly in the field of research, development, production and sales of solar modules, solar power stations and system products, as well as operation and maintenance services. It ranks among the Top 100 leading companies in the world's solar energy industry.

In 2016, Trina Solar established Trina Solar Vietnam Energy Development Company Limited, whose headquarters is located in Yen Binh Industrial Park, Thai Nguyen province, with a total investment of more than 500 million USD./.