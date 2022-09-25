The strengthening of international solidarity and cooperation is key to addressing interlocking global challenges, Minh opened his speech.

The world is facing a number of challenges, Minh said, adding that, to reverse this course, it is crucial to fundamentally change the ways of thinking and doing things.

This entails reshaping a global approach to address global issues, enhancing resilience and placing people at the core of all development efforts, and key to such an approach is international solidarity and partnerships at all levels, he underscored.

The Vietnamese official proposed that confrontational and zero-sum game approach must be eliminated. Vietnam called for strengthened multilateralism and international cooperation in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness, equality and mutual benefit./.

VNA