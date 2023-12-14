Deputy PM hosts Lao Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) and visiting Lao Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh at their meeting in Hanoi on December 14. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh in Hanoi on December 14.
The Lao minister, whose visit takes place in conjunction with the 2023 Lao cultural week in Vietnam, told the host on key outcomes of her talks with her Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Van Hung. The two ministers reviewed the implementation of the nations’ cultural, artistic, and tourism cooperation plan for 2021-2025 and agreed on major directions for joint works next year.
She affirmed that the Lao Party and Government consider tourism a driving force for and a bright spot of the country’s recovery and development, helping increase income for the people. Laos has decided to designate 2024 as the year of Lao tourism.
She expressed her gratitude for Vietnam's support for Laos' preparation of a dossier for the nomination of its Hin Nam No national park as a transboundary World Heritage Site together with Vietnam’s already established UNESCO natural World Heritage site Phong Nga Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province.
In response, Quang lauded the fruitful cooperation between the two ministries, especially in organising cultural activities and people-to-people exchanges.
He suggested that the sides effectively implement the 2021-2025 plan, study and implement measures to promote tourism cooperation between the two countries, and closely coordinate in hosting activities of the ASEAN Cultural and Social Community in Laos’ chairmanship year.
The Deputy PM said he is confident that in 2024 when Laos takes over the ASEAN chairmanship, the two nations’ overall cooperation, particularly in culture and tourism, will thrive./.