Politics First Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange takes place The first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange was held on December 14 in the tri-border area that comprises Ngoc Hoi district in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu province, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province as well as in Kon Tum city.

Politics Vice President holds talks with Deputy President of South Africa Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile in Hanoi on December 14, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from December 12-15.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Venezuela: official Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, hosted a reception on December 14 for Venezuelan Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo, who is in Vietnam for the first International Rice Festival 2023.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.