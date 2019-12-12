Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Egypt: Party official Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to friendly and cooperative relations with Egypt.

Politics Justice ministries of Vietnam, Cuba foster partnership Minister of Justice of Cuba Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez is paying a working visit to Vietnam from December 11-14 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thanh Long.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked overseas The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on December 11 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (1944 – 2019) and the 30th year of the All-People Defence Festival.

Politics Int’l conference talks relations between Vietnam, foreign NGOs An international conference was opened in Hanoi on December 12 to look into cooperation between Vietnam and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) since 2014 and discuss cooperation priorities for 2020-2025.