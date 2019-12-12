Deputy PM-FM Pham Binh Minh to attend 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) slated for December 15-16 in Madrid, Spain.
Vietnam joined in ASEM as a founding member in 1996, marking an important step in the country’s foreign policy on multilaterisation and diversification of relations and international integration.
Among Vietnam’s 28 strategic and comprehensive partners, 22 are ASEM members, and all ASEM members are the country’s leading economic and trading partners. In combination, they account for 70 percent of the country’s total foreign direct investment (FDI) and international trade value, and 80 percent of international tourists.
A total 14 out of 16 free trade agreements (FTA) Vietnam has signed or is negotiating are with ASEM partners.
Over the years, Vietnam has proven itself as a dynamic and responsible member of the forum./.