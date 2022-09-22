Business Global investment shift to benefit Vietnam: conference Global investors are planning to restructure their investment flows, a move predicted to take place strongly from now to 2023 and create opportunities for Vietnam, heard a conference on September 21.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND following Fed’s interest rate hike The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,316 VND/USD on September 22, up 15 VND from the previous day, following the Fed’s decision to raise interest rate by 0.75 percentage point.

Business Vietnam must ramp up production of feed raw materials Increasing domestic supply of raw materials is among the highest priorities for the development of Vietnam’s livestock feed industry in the future, said policymakers and industry experts.