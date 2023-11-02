Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and Managing Director of Rosen Partners LLC Daniel Rosen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 2 for Managing Director of the US-based Rosen Partners LLC Daniel Rosen.

Khai described the US as the biggest importer of Vietnam over the past years while Vietnam has been the seventh biggest trade partner of the US in the world and the largest trade partner in ASEAN. Two-way trade exceeded 123 billion USD last year, up 11% year on year.

The US has always been the top investment partner of Vietnam, with 1,306 valid projects worth 11.8 billion USD, ranking 11th out of 143 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.



Vietnam always welcomes foreign groups, including Rosen Partners LLC, to invest in the construction and real estate market, he said, adding that Vietnam prioritises investments in new and trending sectors, such as hi-tech application, green transformation and commercial infrastructure. The Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for Rosen Partners LLC's project in Hanoi, he added.

The Deputy PM suggested Rosen Partners LLC continue working closely with the Hanoi People's Committee, ministries and agencies to materialise investment opportunities and begin its project as soon as possible.

Khai hoped that Rosen would call on firms worldwide to invest in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks and the group's investment ideas would soon become a reality and a success.

Rosen, for his part, said Rosen Partners LLC plans to build a world-class amusement park in Hanoi, bringing its globally renowned brand to the capital of Vietnam.

He believed that its renowned brand will make a positive contribution to attracting more tourists to Vietnam in the near future.



The guest also expressed wish to receive support from the Vietnamese Government to do long-term business in Vietnam.

From these initial steps, along with its relations, Rosen Partners LLC will call on more businesses to invest in Vietnam, he added./.