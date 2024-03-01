Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to lead the Vietnam National Mekong Committee.

The committee is an interdisciplinary organisation tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing and managing inter-sectoral, inter-provincial and multi-national activities in order to effectively and sustainably manage and use water resources and related resources in the Mekong River Basin, including the Mekong River and Se San - Srepok River basins of Vietnam.

The committee is responsible for researching and proposing to the Prime Minister directions and solutions to solve important, interdisciplinary and multi-national issues in the Mekong River Basin, including the Mekong River and Se San - Srepok River basins of Vietnam.

In addition, it assists the Prime Minister in directing and coordinating ministries, sector, localities, international, regional and domestic organisations and partners and relevant individuals in monitoring, inspecting and supervising the implementation of inter-sectoral activities in the Mekong River Basin, including the Mekong and Se San - Srepok River basins of Vietnam.

Besides, the committee also monitors and supervises water resources situation, the usage, protection and sustainable development of water resources and related resources in the Mekong River Basin in order to ensure equitable and rational use of Mekong River water resources, protect Vietnam's interests through master planning, cooperation works and scientific and technological research for the Mekong basin, especially projects on the main stem./.