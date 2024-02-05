Society Homeland spring programme held in Sri Lanka The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on February 3 to bring a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to the Vietnamese community in the South Asian nation.

Society Vietnamese students win gold, bronze medals at Russia’s chemistry competition Vietnamese students won a gold and a bronze medal at the 2024 Project Chemistry Olympiad (PCO) held in Russia, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Vietnamese in Netherlands, Japan celebrate Tet Nearly 500 Vietnamese people and Dutch friends gathered at a programme held recently by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Quang Tri to clear 42 million sq.m. of land from cluster bombs in 2024 The central province of Quang Tri has assigned organisations to clear about 42 million sq.m. of land contaminated with cluster bombs this year, said its steering committee for settling war-left unexploded ordnance (UXO) consequences.