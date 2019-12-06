Deputy PM: Vietnam commits to partnering with OIF member states
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to partner with member states of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to uphold its common values for peace, stability and prosperity.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (R) and OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to partner with member states of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to uphold its common values for peace, stability and prosperity.
During a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo, Binh said as an active Francophone member in Asia-Pacific, Vietnam will keep working to increase Francophone presence in the region, especially launching initiatives to enhance collaboration between Francophone countries in Africa and those in the region, as well as between OIF, the Union of African States and the Asia-Pacific, and with ASEAN in particular.
He affirmed that Vietnam highly values the OIF’s efforts to seek solutions to political conflicts in its member countries, build trust, expand solidarity and joint work in economy, culture and languages.
Vietnam wants the OIF to continue building and implementing people-oriented policies, encourage the active involvement of Francophone businesses, women and youths in economic cooperation while promoting south-south cooperation and partnerships across new fields such as digital technology and climate change response, he said.
Binh told his guest that Vietnam was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, during which the country will pay due attention to peace and security in Africa and stay ready to cooperate with relevant countries and partners for sustainable peace in Africa.
In the Asia-Pacific, Vietnam always actively works with parties concerned to seek peaceful measures for disputes in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Mushikiwabo, for her part, said one of the priority tasks during her tenure is to reinforce ties between Vietnam and the Francophone community in general and its members in particular, especially African countries.
She suggested that Vietnam should boost economic coordination with OIF member states, particularly those in Africa, as well as further reinforce cooperation between Africa and Asia-Pacific.
The Secretary General wished that Vietnam would actively join the consultation forum for Francophone member countries, and promote common interests of the UN Security Council member states, especially issues regarding peace and security in Africa./.
During a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo, Binh said as an active Francophone member in Asia-Pacific, Vietnam will keep working to increase Francophone presence in the region, especially launching initiatives to enhance collaboration between Francophone countries in Africa and those in the region, as well as between OIF, the Union of African States and the Asia-Pacific, and with ASEAN in particular.
He affirmed that Vietnam highly values the OIF’s efforts to seek solutions to political conflicts in its member countries, build trust, expand solidarity and joint work in economy, culture and languages.
Vietnam wants the OIF to continue building and implementing people-oriented policies, encourage the active involvement of Francophone businesses, women and youths in economic cooperation while promoting south-south cooperation and partnerships across new fields such as digital technology and climate change response, he said.
Binh told his guest that Vietnam was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, during which the country will pay due attention to peace and security in Africa and stay ready to cooperate with relevant countries and partners for sustainable peace in Africa.
In the Asia-Pacific, Vietnam always actively works with parties concerned to seek peaceful measures for disputes in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Mushikiwabo, for her part, said one of the priority tasks during her tenure is to reinforce ties between Vietnam and the Francophone community in general and its members in particular, especially African countries.
She suggested that Vietnam should boost economic coordination with OIF member states, particularly those in Africa, as well as further reinforce cooperation between Africa and Asia-Pacific.
The Secretary General wished that Vietnam would actively join the consultation forum for Francophone member countries, and promote common interests of the UN Security Council member states, especially issues regarding peace and security in Africa./.