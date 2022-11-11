At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has expressed his wish for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and UN’s continued support to promote and protect children's rights in Vietnam.



During a reception in Hanoi on November 11 for UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M.Russell, Dam said her visit has contributed to reinforcing ties between Vietnam and UNICEF on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s UN membership and nearly 40 years of Vietnam’s partnership with UNICEF.



He said the visit will continue promoting ties between UNICEF and Vietnam, contributing to promoting the exercise of children's rights and approaching international standards on children's rights.



Speaking highly of the UNICEF Vietnam Office’s active support over the years, Dam said apart from cooperation activities within the framework of the 2017-2021 Country Programme, UNICEF has actively assisted Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, particularly in transporting over 70 million vaccine doses under the COVAX Facility, seeking the supply of vaccines for children, providing vaccination equipment and improving national vaccination capacity. Vietnam and UNICEF also embarked on the 2022-2026 Country Programme at a total cost of 70 million USD, most of which is non-refundable aid.



The Vietnamese Government and PM have issued a number of policies and projects to ensure the enforcement of children’s rights that best meets socio-economic conditions, promptly settle traditional and arising children-related issues, fulfill goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including those related to child protection, care and education, he said.



This year, an estimated 74% of children living in special circumstances received support, up 2% annually. All children aged below 6 were have received free health insurance cards, while 95% of children aged below 1 have been fully vaccinated.



Children's forums at all levels are held annually while the national children's forums are held every two years, with over 1.7 million children attending all-level forums, Dam added.



Russel hailed Vietnam as one of the first countries to approve the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and actively join global alliances and movements on children’s rights.



She said UN agencies and UNICEF in particular prioritise supporting Vietnam in building and strengthening child protection in Vietnam, including strengthening the legal system, developing a three-level child protection service system, improving the capacity of staff in charge of child protection; and detecting, supporting and intervening in cases of child abuse and those at risk of abuse and violence.



UNICEF will continue partnering with and offering effective support to Vietnam in child protection, care and education in the near future, she said.



She vowed to pool the support of international organisations, countries and stakeholders to solve difficulties and challenges in the new context in order to demonstrate Vietnam's role in the UN Human Rights Council, as well as strengthen Vietnam's global integration in the field of children's rights./.