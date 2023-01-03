Sa Pa, a famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam, welcomed nearly 42,000 visitors in the three-day New Year holiday.

Despite the freezing cold weather on top of Fansipan Mount, the highest mountain in Indochina has still been a favourite check-in destination for a large number of visitors.

According to the Culture-Information Office of the town in Lao Cai province, local accommodation facilities meet the demands of tourists, while drastic measures have been applied to ensure traffic safety and food safety during the holiday.

Hanoi welcomed 208,000 tourists including 38,000 foreigners, earning some 33 million USD during the three-day New Year holiday.

During the holiday, many tourist attractions in the city launched new products and organise attractive activities to stimulate demand and attract more visitors.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the ancient riverbank city of Hoi An during the New Year holiday.

The municipal authorities have held a series of activities and events to attract visitors, and said it will focus on enhancing tourism promotion activities in key markets to draw more foreigners to the locality.

During the vacation, tourists both at home and at broad also chose to visit Ha Long Bay, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Phan Thiet, among others./.

VNA