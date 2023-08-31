Business Workshop on carbon tax to mitigate CBAM for exported goods held A consultation workshop titled “The Recommendations for a Carbon Tax to Mitigate the Impact of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on Vietnam” was held in Hanoi on August 30.

Business Over 416 million USD invested abroad in 8 months Vietnamese companies invested over 416 million USD abroad in the first eight months of this year, up 5.2% year-on-year, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has reported.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,977 VND/USD on August 31, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business RoK wants to lure Vietnamese talents in startups The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will launch K-Tech College, a programme that offers training programs in software and provides job placement opportunities with Korean startups to talented students from developing nations, including Vietnam.