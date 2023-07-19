Dialogue partner countries propose numerous cooperation initiatives with ASEAN
Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn speaks at the meeting to announce the results of the AMM-56 (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Dialogue partner countries of ASEAN have launched many new cooperation initiatives and pledged financial support for the group at the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from July 11-14 in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn.
Addressing a meeting to announce the results of the AMM-56, Secretary-General Kao said that these new initiatives include the European group’s initiative on sustainable connectivity to mobilise 10 billion EUR (11 billion USD) by 2027 to implement the "Global Gateway" strategy of the European Union (EU) in Southeast Asia.
The UK announced five new programmes worth 113 million pounds (150 million USD) which are implemented this year, focusing on educating girls; economic integration; women, peace and security; health system, in addition to programmes related to health and climate change adaptation expected in the coming months.
China proposed an initiative to support the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and efforts to soon start negotiations on the joint declaration on mutual benefit cooperation between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Meanwhile, the US announced the launch of the US-ASEAN fellowship programme for rising leaders in August.
Australia stated to spend 1.4 million AUD (950,000 USD) for the Bio-Protection Research Alliance, which is an ASEAN-Australian partnership that seeks to strengthen ASEAN’s capacity to control pests and diseases. The country also pleadged to provide 2.2 million AUD to support the ASEAN-CGIAR Innovate for Food Regional Programme; 10 million AUD for the Orange Bond Initiative and 8.6 million AUD for Timor-Leste.
For its part, Japan agreed to contribute 100 million USD to the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) 3.0 established in March 2023 support projects in key areas of the AOIP.
Secretary-General Kao said ASEAN and its dialogue partners are also promoting major plans, including activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations.
With the launch of the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI) to strengthen ties with ASEAN, the Republic of Korea (RoK) plans to double its annual contributions to the ASEAN-RoK Cooperation Fund by 2027 to 48 million USD. Seoul also proposed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN by 2024 on the 35th founding anniversary of the dialogue relations.
ASEAN and the RoK are also working towards the adoption of a joint statement on cooperation within the AOPI framework at the ASEAN-RoK Summit in September this year. The RoK will launch a 20-million-USD project to promote cooperation with ASEAN on the four priority areas of the AOIP.
Meanwhile, the US side announced the extension of the Regional Development Cooperation Agreement (RDCA) between the two sides from 2025 to 2029, Kao said./.