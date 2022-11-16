Participants at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th Vietnam-US labour dialogue took place in Hanoi on November 16, gathering representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the US Department of Labour, and the US Embassy in Vietnam.



Addressing the event, MoLISA Deputy Le Van Thanh said the dialogue’s resumption after years of hiastus has helped the two sides share information about labour as well as labour cooperation and propose solutions to promoting labour-employment and social security cooperation.



While appreciating the technical and financial support with the US Department of Labour, Thanh said these activities have contributed to helping Vietnam to better its system of labour and social policies and improve the effectiveness of their implementation, as well as making the US one of the important bilateral partners of the MoLISA.



Thea Lee, Deputy Undersecretary for International Labour Affairs at the US Department of Labour, expressed her belief that the resumption of the dialogue will promote cooperation between the two countries.



At the dialouge, prticipants focused their discussion on reform of labour relations and technical cooperation; Vietnam's efforts in addressing child labour and forced labour; workforce development in the digital economy; key challenges and opportunities, and safety and health at the workplace.



Vietnamese representatives updated participants on Vietnam's new labour policies, including the revised Labour Code (2019), the country’s preparation to join conventions of the International Labour Organisation, including Convention 87 and 98, and information on the implementation of the National Action Plan on Child Labour.



The US side spoke highly of Vietnam's efforts in recent years, including issues of interest to the US such as joining conventions, and child labour.



The US Department of Labour also provided information on occupational safety and health, and labour in the digital economy, contributing to helping Vietnam build orientations for occupational education development and training.



The participants also reviewed the implementation of cooperation activities between the two ministries in recent years, and proposed cooperation plans./.