Dien Bien expecting breakthroughs from National Tourism Year 2024
The National Tourism Year-Dien Bien 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dien Bien soon, which is expected to serve as a catalyst to transform the northern province into an appealing destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHo Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history
The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.
See more
InfographicQ1 2024: 51.3 million workers employed
51.3 million people in Vietnam aged 15 and above were employed during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 174,100 compared to 2023, or 0.34 percent. The unemployment rate among the country’s working-age population has fallen by 2.24% compared to the same period last year.
InfographicVietnam advances in Human Development Index
Vietnam climbed 8 spots from 115th to 107th in the latest Human Development Index (HDI) rankings, reaffirming its position among developing countries with high HDI scores.
InfographicQuang An listed among the coolest streets in the world
Quang An Street in Tay Ho district, Hanoi, has been listed among the 30 coolest streets in the world by the British travel magazine Time Out.
Infographic10th National External Information Service Awards
The 10th National External Information Service Awards in 2024 continues to recognise works and products in 10 categories: video clips, initiatives and products with external information value, photos, TV broadcasts, radio broadcasts, books, print newspapers, electronic newspapers and websites in Vietnamese, and print newspapers, electronic newspapers, and websites in foreign languages.
InfographicMore trains added for upcoming national holidays
During the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, in addition to regular train services, the railway sector will increase the number of trips to make travel more convenient and will also apply preferential policies and discounts.