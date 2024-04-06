Dien Bien Phu Victory is a symbol of the national liberation movement of oppressed and colonialised peoples worldwide. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) - The Dien Bien Phu Victory is a symbol of the national liberation movement of oppressed and colonialised peoples worldwide, said Prof. Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina (UNLP).



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in Buenos Aires on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), Ramoneda highlighted the historical and contemporary significance of this event to the national liberation movement worldwide.

He affirmed that the historic victory, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, is a spiritual symbol of the movements for national liberation and independence of all colonialised countries in similar circumstances, not just those by France at the time.

This victory of the Vietnamese people is not only a source of inspiration and encouragement but also evidence that the efforts and sacrifices to overcome difficulties and hardships by a nation striving for independence and freedom will ultimately prevail, he stressed.

The expert affirmed that the righteous and insightful political and military strategy of the CPV led by President Ho Chi Minh, who flexibly and creatively applied Marxist-Leninist theory to the practical conditions of Vietnam, played a crucial role in the victory.



According to Ramoneda, during the Dien Bien Phu campaign, the immense solidarity and determination of the Vietnamese people were demonstrated at their highest level./.