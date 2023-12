The People’s Committee of the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien in collaboration with the UN Women Vietnam on December 11 organised a ceremony in response to the National Action Month on Gender Equality, and Gender-based Violence Prevention and Response 2023.Over the past time, Dien Bien province has made concerted efforts to carry out various measures ensuring social welfare and promoting gender equality, making contributions to helping women and children with difficulties, especially those in mountainous and remote areas, stabilising their lives and reducing the risk of violence, exploitation and abuse.At the event, Rafiq Ahmed Mangi, deputy director of the World Vision International Vietnam’s Against Child Exploitation (ACE) project, said that Dien Bien is facing many formidable challenges, including a high poverty rate and geographical barriers that make the exchange of knowledge and resources a tough work.He described the ceremony as a vivid illustration for its commitment to addressing gender-based violence and child labour.The World Vision International Vietnam pledges to accompany competent agencies and organisations to end gender-based violence and to protect children from the risks of violence and child labour, including online sexual exploitation.