Dien Bien responds to national action month on gender equality
The People’s Committee of the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien in collaboration with the UN Women Vietnam on December 11 organised a ceremony in response to the National Action Month on Gender Equality, and Gender-based Violence Prevention and Response 2023.
Over the past time, Dien Bien province has made concerted efforts to carry out various measures ensuring social welfare and promoting gender equality, making contributions to helping women and children with difficulties, especially those in mountainous and remote areas, stabilising their lives and reducing the risk of violence, exploitation and abuse.
At the event, Rafiq Ahmed Mangi, deputy director of the World Vision International Vietnam’s Against Child Exploitation (ACE) project, said that Dien Bien is facing many formidable challenges, including a high poverty rate and geographical barriers that make the exchange of knowledge and resources a tough work.
He described the ceremony as a vivid illustration for its commitment to addressing gender-based violence and child labour.
The World Vision International Vietnam pledges to accompany competent agencies and organisations to end gender-based violence and to protect children from the risks of violence and child labour, including online sexual exploitation.
UN Resident Coordinator for Vietnam Pauline Tamesis (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator for Vietnam, welcomed Dien Bien’s commitment and investment to ensure gender equality, contributing to eliminating violence against women and children in the country and the globe.
She took the occasion to call on all people to condemn violence, express their respect for genders, and promote solidarity for a better and more equal world for younger generations.
Held in Dien Bien for the second year, the ceremony has been the largest communications event on gender equality in the locality.
Earlier, the National Action Month was launched on November 10 by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Vietnam and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. At the event, MoLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung affirmed Vietnam's commitments to ensuring gender equality in general, and increasing women’s empowerment in particular; and emphasised the important role of communications on gender equality./.