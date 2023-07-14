DIFF 2023 - A massive hit for Da Nang tourism
The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) has strengthened efforts to “thaw” Da Nang’s tourism industry and “sparked hope” not only for the central coastal city, but also for Vietnam’s tourism industry after the heavy effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Splendid Han River in Da Nang city during the fireworks festival. (Photo: DIFF)
-
As well as fireworks displays, the fourth night of DIFF 2023 also saw impressive artistic performances. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The fireworks display of the Italian team in the final round. (Photo: VNA)
-
The performance by the French team in the final round. (Photo: VNA)
-
Da Nang’s tourism industry is even more vibrant during the international fireworks festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Da Nang recorded a robust increase in foreign tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Da Nang - A street food paradise for tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)