In June alone, nearly 22 million transactions were conducted through the National Data Exchange Platform, raising the six-month figure to 276.9 million, according to the ministry.



Since its inception in October 2020, the platform has handled more than 1.35 billion transactions, the ministry said, adding that the national database on officials and public servants has been connected with 23 ministries and 60 localities.



Meanwhile, the national population database has been linked with 13 ministries and agencies, 63 localities and a number of businesses to facilitate the administrative procedures.



Besides, the national land database has covered 52 out of the 63 cities and provinces nationwide, the ministry reported.



In the second quarter, the number of registered accounts was 2.23 million, and more than 3.83 transactions valued at some 1.5 trillion VND were conducted via the portal.

The ministry said 32.05% of the administrative results have been issued electronically for reuse, 67.32% of administrative procedures digitised, and all of the 25 essential public services integrated.

The portal has so far provided over 4,400 online public services with about 7.77 million accounts. Notably, more than 10.98 million transactions worth 6.05 trillion VND have been done via the portal.



The ministry, however, pointed to limitations in the work such as the slow issuance of relevant regulations by ministries, agencies and localities, sluggish dossier digitalisation and time-consuming procedures.



It blamed them on poor infrastructure in ministries, agencies and localities, and their lack of attention to the work./.

