Politics Vietnam attends forum preparing for 2021 Shangri-La Dialogue Vietnam took part in the 9th Fullerton Forum, held in the format of videoconference on January 18 and 19 to prepare for the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.

Politics Hanoi given new facelift to welcome 13th National Party Congress Banners, flowers and flags can be seen everywhere, especially main streets in Hanoi, to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. The whole city looks fresh and vibrant as if it just worn a new coat.

Politics National Party Congress will guarantee present and future of Vietnam: Cuban journalist The 13th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, is attracting attention both in Vietnam and around the world, as it will mark an important milestone in setting out orientations for the country’s reforms, integration and development in the time ahead.

Politics VFF leader congratulates Laos on 11th Party Congress President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man has sent his warmest congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) regarding the recent success of the 11th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) for the 2021-2026 tenure.