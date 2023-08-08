Diplomats join walking event in Singapore on ASEAN founding anniversary
ASEAN diplomats at the event (Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – More than 100 diplomatic officials and their spouses from ASEAN member countries in Singapore, along with ASEAN observer of Timor Leste, joined a walking event on August 8 to celebrate the 56th founding anniversary of the regional bloc.
This is the first outdoor activities jointly held by ASEAN member states’ embassies in Singapore after the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to offer a chance for the officials and their spouses to meet, thus strengthening their solidarity and promoting the image of the association to Singaporean and international friends.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Suryo Pratomo of Indonesia, the ASEAN Chair in 2023, said that the idea of organising the event received strong support of all ambassadors from ASEAN member countries to celebrate the special occasion.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung highlighted the meaning of the event, saying it shows that ASEAN is a family in Southeast Asia, and hailed the idea of Indonesia in organising the event
Following the event, participants enjoyed special dishes of Singapore, while engaging in an outdoor dancing activity./.