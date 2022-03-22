Politics Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of ‘vaccine passports’ with 17 countries Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Party General Secretary welcomes Malaysian Prime Minister General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hanoi on March 21, describing the latter's official visit to Vietnam as a milestone in bilateral ties.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia issue joint press statement Vietnam and Malaysia have issued a joint press statement within the framework of the Vietnam visit by Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and a high-ranking delegation of the Malaysian Government at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics People’s Councils need continued performance improvement: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the task of continuing to improve operations of the People’s Councils while delivering the closing remarks at a conference reviewing the 2021 performance of the People's Councils in southern provinces and centrally-run cities on March 21.