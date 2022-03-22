Disciplinary action proposed for Standing Board of Military Medical University’s Party Committee
General Luong Cuong (standing), Chairman of the Central Military Commission’s Inspection Committee, speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on March 21. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Military Commission’s Inspection Committee has decided to propose disciplinary actions be taken against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Military Medical University in the 2015 - 2020 and 2020 - 2025 tenures, along with 12 officers involved in wrongdoings relevant to the Viet A Technologies JSC.
At its seventh meeting held in Hanoi on March 21, the committee pointed out that the Standing Board of the university’s Party Committee in those tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, loosened leadership, and lacked sense of responsibility as well as examination and supervision, thus enabling many cadres and Party members, including key leaders of the university, to violate the Party’s rules, the State’s laws, along with regulations of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence during the proposal and implementation of a national-level scientific and technological task of developing a COVID-19 test kit and during the procurement of medical supplies and test kits from the Viet A Technologies JSC.
The wrongdoings and shortcomings by the Standing Board of the university’s Party Committee have caused so serious consequences that disciplinary actions must be considered, the Inspection Committee said, agreeing to propose disciplinary measures be taken against this Standing Board and the 12 involved officers./.