Articles in English, French, German, Russian, Korean and Japanese are available at vietnam.vn (Photo: The Courtesy of the Ministry of Information and Communication)

Hanoi (VNA) – In order to meet the expectations of people who love Vietnam around the world, the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam introduces to a global audience the multilingual Vietnamese image promotion platform translated into six languages including English, French, German, Russian, Korean and Japanese.

With a huge amount of information compiled from more than 100 major press agencies, 63 electronic portals of provinces/cities and other data sources to update and provide information quickly and in multiple dimensions. As a result, the image of the country and people of Vietnam with unique and unique cultural values becomes closer to readers.





Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man visit the booth introducing the platform for promoting Vietnam's image - vietnam.vn - at the exhibition themed “Khat vong Viet Nam" (Aspirations of Vietnam) which is kicked off on September 14 as part of activities in the framework of the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians.

Using Google's auto-translation tool, it automatically translates all content into six languages: English, French, Russian, German, Korean and Japanese. These languages will default to the next time readers visit.



A beautiful and brilliant Vietnam will be presented through 6 categories: News, Destinations, Multimedia, Vietnam 3D, Figure, Views.

A comprehensive miniature Vietnam is available through https://vietnam.vn as a rich treasure about the country and people of Vietnam. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Ministry of Information and Communication)

News: More than just news, News collects information from more than 100 newspapers with thousands of articles every day. Synthesize a multi-dimensional, objective view of Vietnam.



Destinations: The place to introduce 63 provinces and cities in the country. Each province has a complete portal to communicate development achievements, tourism potential, economy, culture, society, investment opportunities of the province.



Multimedia: A real Vietnam digitized in cyberspace, showing the best images and videos about Vietnam



Vietnam 3D: Vietnam is digitized in 360, 3D format for viewers to experience a real Vietnam in the digital world.



Figure: The faces of the public are depicted from the perspective of the press, introducing contributions to the community for a strong Vietnam.



Views: It is a different perspective of people, businesses, scholars and experts on Vietnam in integration and development. And at the same time, it is an open forum for the domestic and international public to express their views and perspectives on the country and people of Vietnam.



A comprehensive miniature Vietnam is available through https://vietnam.vn as a rich treasure about the country and people of Vietnam, hoping to satisfy readers who love Vietnam and want to learn about Vietnam./.

VNA