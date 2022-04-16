Located in Ta Leng commune, along the Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range, Pu Ta Leng is a challenging destination for all trekkers.

The untouched beauty of mountains blanketed with a kaleidoscope of vegetation, old-growth trees, and colourful rhododendron flowers leaves an overarching impression on visitors during their journey to conquer the peak.

Pu Ta Leng is best suited for experienced trekkers, as it is rated “hard” on the difficulty level, with many steep slopes and rocky terrain. For those who wish to challenge themselves, however, there is no better choice than Pu Ta Leng.

Leaders in Lai Chau province recently paid a visit to Pu Ta Leng, to outline plans and develop tours for visitors to discover the mountain. This will help the locality promote its tourism offerings among both domestic and foreign visitors.

A journey to conquer Pu Ta Leng Mountain not only gives visitors a chance to enjoy breathtaking landscapes but also helps them discover their limits. The moment a trekker reaches the peak of Pu Ta Leng is extremely exhilarating, since their sights are met with jaw-dropping scenery./.

