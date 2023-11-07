Business Vietnam looks to int’l cooperation to advance oil and gas industry The recent visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Saudi Arabia to attend the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit has opened up numerous international cooperation opportunities for Vietnam’s oil and gas industry, helping it to develop in the future.

Business Early warning system for trade remedies helps maintain exports' competitiveness Thanks to free trade agreements with tariff barriers gradually being removed, the exports of Vietnamese products have been on the rise. However, they are likely to face trade defence lawsuits.

Business Vietnam’s EV maker VinFast to invest 1.2 billion USD in Indonesia Vietnam's first electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to build a plant with an investment capital of 18.6 trillion Rp (1.2 billion USD) in Indonesia, according to Presidential Chief of Staff of Indonesia Moeldoko.

Business Clock ticking for southern localities to fulfil FDI attraction targets While some southern localities have fulfilled their targets for FDI attraction, the clock is ticking for many others to complete their goals since there are only 1.5 months left to the end of 2023.