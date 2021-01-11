Business Vietnamese businesses set mixed targets After performing well last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have prepared new plans for 2021. While some firms, such as GELEX, have doubled their targeted profits, others which reported good results in 2020 have lowered their expectations.

Business Bright future tipped for Vietnam’s e-commerce market Vietnam’s e-commerce market is forecast to continue growing strongly in the time to come thanks to a big population with high rates of young people and internet users.

Business Vietcombank looks to raise pre-tax profit by 12 percent in 2021 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) sets to increase pre-tax profit by 12 percent year-on-year to 25.2 trillion VND this year, said Director-General Pham Quang Dung at a Hanoi conference on January 11.