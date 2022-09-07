Business Moody’s upgrades Vietnam’s ratings to Ba2, outlook to stable ​ The Finance Ministry said on September 6 that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Vietnam’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.

Business Firms advised to apply effective dispute settlement resolutions Vietnamese enterprises should study the use of different dispute resolutions to settle disputes with foreign partners more efficiently, especially as commercial disputes are tending to rise in line with Vietnam’s deeper integration in the global economy through free trade agreements (FTAs).

Business IMF optimistic about Vietnam's economic growth The first half of this year saw a swift economic rebound as Vietnam’s pandemic restrictions eased following the adoption of a living-with-COVID strategy and a robust vaccination drive, according to an article published on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), imf.org.