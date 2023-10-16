Business Vietnam Airlines moves to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport Vietnam Airlines has moved its operations to Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in Siem Reap, Cambodia, as Siem Reap Airport located in the same province was officially closed on October 16.

Business Coal industry accelerates production until the end of the year The Vietnam Industry - Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) will promote production in the last quarter of this year to complete production and business targets for 2023.

Business Hanoi seeks to improve role of manufacturing, processing The processing and manufacturing industry holds an important position in Hanoi's economic structure. Therefore, the municipal authorities have paid due attention to the development and expansion of this sector to create growth momentum for its gross regional domestic product (GRDP).