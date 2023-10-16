Dong Nai plans to build four large logistic centres
In the draft planning of Dong Nai province for the period 2021-20 30, with a vision to 2050, the consulting unit has proposed the construction of four large-scale logistics centres.
The will consist of the eastern warehouse centre Trang Bom covering 620 hectares, Phuoc An port logistics centre (234 hectares), the north centre of Long Thanh airport (100 hectares) and the southern centre of the airport, from the perspective of a logistics centre.
All these logistics centres are planned near traffic hubs of Long Thanh Airport, Phuoc An Port and Trang Bom railway station, which facilitate the transportation of goods and reduce logistic costs.
Dong Nai aims to have a top-notch infrastructure system to serve as a transportation gateway for the South by 2023. The logistics industry will grow at the fastest rate among all service sectors.
By 2023, the draft set the growth rate of Dong Nai's logistic services will reach about 30-35% each year, contributing 20 - 25% to the province's GDP of the service sector.
New logistics centres are planned to handle 60-70% of the province's total goods volume, with the remaining traditional logistics service centres and areas responsible for 30-40%.
Many firms in Dong Nai province currently still use Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City for their import-export services despite having access to efficient river systems and port infrastructure in the local area.
Therefore, Dong Nai's key goal is to attract import-export firms in the region to provide import-export services./.