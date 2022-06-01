Dong Nai province posts trade surplus of 2.9 billion USD in Jan-May period
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) - The southern province of Dong Nai recorded a trade surplus of nearly 2.9 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, the highest figure over the past two years, according to the provincial Office of Statistics.
Specifically, the province exported nearly 10.9 billion USD worth of goods during the January-May period, up 14 percent year on year, with major exports being coffee, pepper, garments, machinery, computers and electronic parts.
The main markets for Dong Nai’s exports are the US, China, Japan, and European countries.
Meanwhile, Dong Nai imported 8 billion USD worth of goods, including chemicals, plastic materials, raw materials for the garment and footwear industries, and iron and steel products.
Key import countries are China, the RoK and Japan.
Dong Nai targets an export turnover of 22.8 billion – 23 billion USD this year.
The province’s industrial production has seen a marked recovery since the start of this year, as the index of industrial output over the first five months of 2022 was up nearly 7 percent over the same period last year./.