Dong Nai steps up cooperation with Cuba localities
Secretary of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh (L) in a meeting with Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Roberto Morales Ojeda. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) - Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh and a delegation of the southern province paid a working trip to Cuba from September 26-29.
Paying a courtesy visit to Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Roberto Morales Ojeda, Linh affirmed the stance on unceasingly intensify and promote the special friendship and solidarity between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Communist Party of Cuba, as well as between the two countries' people.
The visit to Cuba has helped the Dong Nai delegation get a better insight into the Caribbean country’s socio-economic situation, he said, stressing that there remains ample room for Dong Nai and Pinar del Río provinces to bolster economic and trade cooperation.
For his part, Morales Ojeda emphasised the importance of the Vietnam – Cuba fraternal relationship, and expressed his wish that both sides will continue boosting cooperation across various sectors.
At a working session with leaders of the Havana Party Committee, the two sides updated each other of the socio-economic development in each locality, exchanged experience in Party building work, and discussed orientations and measures to promote and improve cooperation efficiency between the two localities in the potential fields of healthcare, agriculture, trade, culture and education.
The Dong Nai delegation has a working session with leaders of Pinar del Río province. (Photo: VNA)Receiving the Dong Nai delegation, member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and First Secretary of the Party Committee of Pinar del Río province Ramos Cordero briefed the guests of local potential, particularly in agriculture.
Linh spoke highly of the Cuban province’s efforts to ensure social welfare for local residents, affirming that Dong Nai in particular and Vietnam as a whole are willing to support Cuba, and hope that Cuba will overcome difficulties.
During their stay in Cuba, the delegation also studied the potential of the Mariel Special Economic Development Zone – the most important strategic economic zone of Cuba; had a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment; met with Head of the Cuban Party Central Committee’s Department of International Relations Emilio Lozada García, and President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando González Llort; laid flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Havana, and visited Fidel Castro Centre which collects, stores, preserves and honours the Cuban leader’s legacy./.