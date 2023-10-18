A corner of Dong Trieu town (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A gateway connecting Quang Ninh province and the capital city of Hanoi, Dong Trieu town is striving to become the fifth modern city of the northern coastal locality in 2023.



Established in 2015, Dong Trieu town was realised as a third-tier urban area in 2020, and meets all the criteria for becoming a city, including the population, natural areas, administrative units, and socio-economic development.



At its 20th Party Congress for the 2020-2025 period, Dong Trieu set sight on becoming a second-tier urban area by 2025. Accordingly, more than 27.5 trillion VND (USD) has been mobilised and invested in important transport projects such as Dong Mai bridge and road to Highway 18A connecting Nguyen Hue commune (Dong Trieu town) and Van Duc commune (Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province), and Trieu bridge and road to Highway 18A connecting Dong Trieu town and Kinh Mon town (Hai Duong province).



The money has been readied to develop local education and healthcare infrastructure, helping improve the quality of teaching, learning and medical examination.



The town has mobilised resources to complete the lighting system, upgrade the drainage system, and outline planning and build new urban areas in tandem with trade-service development.



A number of new urban areas have been formed, giving a facelift to the locality. Those include Kim Son new urban area in the north of Highway 18, urban area in the south of Highway 18, and Quan Trieu urban area and industrial park in Kim Son ward.



As Dong Trieu is shaping itself into a modern and vibrant city with comprehensive infrastructure, it is a charming destination for investors far and wide.

Many new urban areas have been constructed, giving a facelift to Dong Trieu town. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

At a recent press conference, Secretary of the town Party Committee Nguyen Van Cong said that Dong Trieu is building a plan to announce its master plan on investment promotion as well as events related to the establishment of Dong Trieu city in the coming time.



Under the master plan, exemplary urban and rural areas, administrative centres, and trade and service centres will be branched out in the west of Dong Trieu, areas in the north zoned off for development of spiritual and eco-tourism sites, while the eastern part reserved for mining industry and clean industry.



Meanwhile, the core area, which covers Kim Son – Xuan Son new administrative centre and central wards, is expected to be a magnet for investors, and a hot spot of the realty market.



Satellite regions such as Mao Khe, Yen Duc, Yen Tho, and Hong Thai also hold huge potential to lure investments in the future.



As a young urban area with 43% of the population living in urban areas, and favourable location for trade exchange, Dong Trieu boasts huge potential to further develop in the coming time. Once upgraded into a city, Dong Trieu will have more opportunities to attract more investors./.



VNA