Culture - Sports Vietnam suffers loss to Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers Vietnam lost to Indonesia by a goal to nil in their third match of Group F in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, on March 21.

Culture - Sports Aquabike world championship to come Vietnam for first time More than 60 racers from 26 countries and territories in the world will compete at the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Thi Nai lagoon, Quy Nhon city, central province of Binh Dinh, from March 22-24, the tournament’s organiser announced at a press conference on March 21.