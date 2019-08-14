The National Cultural Heritage Council will appraise dossiers on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting later this year, then complete them before submitting to the Prime Minister.

The dossiers are being compiled by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in a bid to secure UNESCO recognition as intangible cultural heritage of emergency protection.

Dong Ho is a genre of Vietnamese woodcut paintings originating from Dong Ho village in Bac Ninh province. Craftsmen print Dong Ho pictures of different themes from good luck wishes and historical figures to everyday activities and folk allegories.

Because Dong Ho paintings are mainly bought and displayed on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, contents of pictures are often humorous, optimist with many bright and powerful colours.

According to locals, the making of Dong Ho painting has dated back to the 11th century during the reign of the Ly Dynasty; while researchers propose that craftsmen began to print pictures in Dong Ho village during the rule of the Le Dynasty in the 17th century.-VNA