Draft revised Law on Bidding under scrutiny
Legislators put the contentious contents of the draft revised Law on Bidding under the microscope on May 24 as part of the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly.
Le Quang Manh, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee, presents a verification report on the legal document (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators put the contentious contents of the draft revised Law on Bidding under the microscope on May 24 as part of the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly.
The draft law comprises 10 chapters and 99 articles, up one chapter as compared with the one presented to the fourth sitting of the 15th legislature, which was held in late December 2022.
Le Quang Manh, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee, presented a verification report on the legal document.
Many deputies shared the view that contractor appointment should be applied only when really necessary, with specific criteria, to avoid abuse in bidding, the legislator said.
Therefore, the NA Standing Committee instructed reviewing and adjusting Article 23, under which cases of contractor appointment have been reduced, according to the official.
At the event (Photo: VNA)At the working session, the legislators focused their discussion on the scope of the law, forms and methods as well as procedures of selecting contractors and investors, responsibility of relevant sides, and the settlement of petitions and complaints in bidding. Some suggested further clarifying acts that are banned to ensure publicity and transparency in bidding.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung noted that the law should address emerging issues, facilitate bidding and improve the efficiency of the management work in this regard.
Concluding the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai said 16 deputies provided opinions and five others joined the debate, adding that they appreciated the verification report of the NA Standing Committee./.