Business Rooms to be added to hotel real estate market: Savills Vietnam The hotel real estate market in Vietnam, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, is predicted to see a big supply thanks to new projects in the 2024-2026 period, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business EVN kicks off circuit-3 500kV transmission line sections Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and its National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) on January 18 simultaneously began the construction of various 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, and Thai Binh.

Business Vietnam-US net-zero workshop looks to green manufacturing The US-Vietnam Getting to Net-Zero Workshop: Industrial Manufacturing Decarbonisation took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on January 18.

Business Local firms advised to be cautious when exporting to Spain The Vietnam Trade Office in Spain has warned domestic enterprises to be cautious when signing contracts with Spanish businesses to avoid risks.