Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show that Vietnam has more than 110,000 ha of durian with a yearly output of nearly 850,000 tonnes.

Thanks to the advantage of high selling prices and the preference of import markets, Vietnamese durian has risen to a much higher position compared to other crops such as pepper, dragon fruit, and rubber. In the last five years, the durian growing area increased by nearly 25% yearly.

According to statistics from the Ministry, Vietnamese durian has reached 24 markets, with the export value to China accounting for over 99% of the total export turnover of the fruit.

The Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association predicted that the export turnover of the fruit could reach approximately 3.5 billion USD this year./.

VNA