Society President Ho Chi Minh’s call for patriotic emulation lives on Seventy-five years have passed but the appeal for patriotic emulation made by President Ho Chi Minh on June 11, 1948 - when the country was fighting to defeat French colonialism - has inspired patriotism and promoted national solidarity among Vietnamese nationals with a view to protecting and developing the nation.

Videos Story of bourgeois following President Ho Chi Minh retold During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh paid much attention to the patriotic emulation movement, and himself was an exemplary model. From Uncle Ho’s example, many bourgeois in Hanoi at that time donated money and gold to the Government and joined the resistance war. One story of an expatriate family in the UK features precious memories of Uncle Ho.

Videos Bau Truc pottery village bursting with new vitality Bau Truc pottery village in the central province of Ninh Thuan is the oldest of its kind in Southeast Asia. Villagers still retain the method of making pottery entirely by hand, and are now making efforts to develop new ceramic lines, promote the application of information technology in consumption, and combine production with tourism to boost the number of orders it receives.

Society Vietnam - Holy See relations record progress: official The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam (CBCV) hosted a meeting of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC) themed “FABC 50 Bangkok Document and its implications for Asia” in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau from June 5-10, looking back on the 50-year operation of the FABC and sharing ideas about activities to protect the environmental, ensure social justice and migration in Asia.