The book features a full article by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong . (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has released an e-book "Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Vietnam more prosperous, powerful, civilised, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture" by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, available on the website https://sachquocgia.vn.



Written to mark the 94th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3), the book features a full article by the Party leader.



Since its publication, the article has received widespread attention and enthusiastic response from Party officials, members and people.



It has been credited with igniting a deep sense of pride in the glorious historical tradition of the Party, the great President Ho Chi Minh, and the heroic Vietnamese nation. It has also reinforced unwavering confidence in the glorious leadership of the Party and in the ongoing efforts toward national renewal and construction, with the ultimate goal of building a prosperous, civilised and happy country.



Divided into three parts, the e-book is intended to meet the research needs of officials, Party members and general readers. It is expected to serve as a valuable resource for the Party and mass organisations, agencies, units, and Party committees at all levels in their activities./.