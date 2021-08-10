E-commerce brings more momentum for economic recovery in Southeast Asia hinh anh 1Official website of the ASEAN Online Sale Day (Photo: Internet)
 
Hanoi (VNA) – The annual ASEAN Online Sale Day is being held from August 8 to 10, creating an avenue for retailers across various sectors to showcase their offerings and reach out to the larger regional market, China’s Xinhua reported.

Despite the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy of Southeast Asia is showing resilience by a promising e-commerce industry.

This is the second time for ASEAN members to hold the shopping event, which was initiated by Vietnam in 2020 to be a yearly event, and aims to facilitate cross-border e-commerce and to support local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the context of COVID-19.

Flashing ads for sales have been seen several days before the event on the websites and apps of local and cross-border e-commerce players, such as Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and JD.

From groceries, electronics, to educational and hotel services, a variety of products and services across the region can be reached with a click.

The rise of e-commerce has appeared to be the silver lining of the pandemic-stricken economy and is bringing more and more momentum to the economic recovery.

According to a recent report released by Lazada, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, 52 percent of sellers in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore saw a high level of growth during the first half of 2021, with 70 percent expecting additional growth of more than 10 percent in the third quarter of 2021./.