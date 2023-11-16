Le Hoang Oanh, Director of Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, (second from the left) speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 2023 E-commerce Week and Online Friday, Vietnam's largest online shopping programmes of the year, are slated to begin later this month, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 16.

The E-commerce Week is taking place from November 27 to December 3, while the Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday is scheduled to run from 0:00 on December 1 to 12:00 on December 3, it said.

The week-long event aims to stimulate domestic consumption by attracting consumers to take part in e-commerce and digital technology activities. It will also bolster regional e-commerce development while increasing people’s awareness of e-commerce and stepping up investment, infrastructure development and technological solutions of Vietnamese enterprises, among others.

It also intends to capitalise on advantages brought by digital technology application and e-commerce, sales of Vietnamese products as well as building trust of consumers in online transactions.

Le Hoang Oanh, Director of the MoIT’s Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Agency, said the Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday is a large-scale programme, allowing businesses and consumers to promote their trademarks and sale efficiency.

She urged businesses operating in the field of e-commerce to make the most of available advantages, offering attractive promotions and discounts for customers and meeting consumer demands.

A range of activities will also be held during the event, including online and offline seminars on e-commerce, digital technology and interactive activities for consumers in the online environment.

Consumers nationwide can access the official website address at www.OnlineFriday.vn from 00:00 on December 1 to search for products and attractive promotions./.