Business Interest rate cut expected to stimulate demand for home loans Banks are reducing lending interest rates by 1-3% per year compared to 2022 to stimulate demand for home loans in the wake of the loan decline.

Business Infographic Five items post export value of over 10 billion USD In the first eight months of this year, five export items of Vietnam posted a turnover of more than 10 billion USD, accounting for 58.4% of Vietnam’s total.

Business Green building promotion activities to take place across localities The Vietnam Green Building Week 2023, which highlights the construction industry’s green transition, will be held in various locations across the country, with its key activities scheduled for September 27 and 28 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Australia seeks chances for educational, agricultural cooperation with Can Tho The education and cuisine of Australia were introduced to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 18 with a view to further promoting bilateral connections.