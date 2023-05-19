Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on May 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,680 VND/USD on May 19, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese-funded firms strike strategic partnership in battery energy storage system VinES, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, and Marubeni Green Power Vietnam, a fully-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, have signed a strategic partnership deal to promote the adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Vietnam.

Business Hanoi Sales Promotion 2023 kicks off Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade on May 18 kicked off “Hanoi Sales Promotion 2023” at Thong Nhat Park and introduced activities within the programme from May to November.