Eco-tourism site project in Ca Mau's U Minh Ha National Park approved
Nearly 1.46 trillion VND (61.4 million USD) will be spent on an eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment project in U Minh Ha National Park by 2030, according to the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee.
The site will include two functional subdivisions of administrative service and ecological restoration, covering a total area of over 1.3 ha.
In this site, fauna and flora collections and herbal gardens will be formed, and hospitality services provided.
Tours will be developed to connect the site with other destinations in Ca Mau and adjacent provinces.
The project is expected to contribute to developing sustainable tourism, and preserving the local cajuput forest ecosystem and biodiversity in the park.
About 30km from Ca Mau city, it covers an area of over 8,250 ha in Tran Van Thoi and U Minh districts. Known for rich biodiversity, the park habours 79 plant families with cajuput being the most common, 32 mammal and 74 bird species, many of them included in the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The park is among the three wetland reserves in the Mekong Delta. It is also recognised as one of the three core zones of the Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape) World Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO.
The park’s management board has been tasked with preserving and recreating the values of the natural landscape, ecological environment, and biodiversity of the specific wetland ecosystem; and conserving and developing genetic resources of precious plants and animals, cultural and spiritual values, historical relics to serve scientific research, and sightseeing and tourism development./.