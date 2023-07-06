Business Hanoi-Hai Phong trains to be operated daily at Hanoi station Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced.

Travel Vietnam hoped to welcome 12 million foreign tourists this year thanks to new visa policy Vietnam’s new visa policy may help the country welcome 12 million foreign tourists this year, far surpassing the target of 8 million set previously, said Hoang Nhan Chinh, Secretariat Director of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).

Travel New visa policies will boost tourism: insiders From August 15, people with Vietnamese e-visas can enter and exit the country any number of times within 90 days, a long-awaited and major overhaul of the country’s visa system that is expected to revive tourism and hospitality, according to industry insiders.

Travel Mekong Delta attracts visitors with eco-tourism Localities in the Mekong Delta region have developed products and services based on local natural advantages in eco-tourism in order to attract more holiday-makers during this summer.