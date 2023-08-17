Efforts made in citizen protection after deadly landside in Laos
The body of a Vietnamese citizen killed in a recent landslide in Khammouane province of Laos was found on August 14, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang said on August 17.
Answering queries on the protection of 45 Vietnamese rescued in the incident and the deceased citizen at the ministry’s regular press conference, Hang said after learning about the landslide, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet coordinated with Lao competent agencies in search operations.
Joint efforts are being made to conduct necessary procedures for the death, and to properly inform the bereaved.
“On this occasion, we would like to extend our sympathies to the families of the victim, and others killed in the landside,” she said./.