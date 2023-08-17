Society Hanoi streets brightly decorated in celebration of National Day Numerous streets around Hanoi have been colourfully decorated in celebration of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and also National Day (September 2).

Society Transport ministry proposes banning driving more than 3 hours at night The Ministry of Transport proposed a ban on driving continuously for more than eight hours a day and more than three hours at night in a bid to raise road safety.

Society Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh reopens to visitors The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi reopened to the public from August 15 after an annual maintenance.