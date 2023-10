Vietnam has paid due attention to ensuring the rights of women from vulnerable groups . (Photo: VNA)

During the consolidation of its legal system, Vietnam has paid due attention to ensuring the rights of women from vulnerable groups, helping to narrow gender gaps in many spheres.However, limitations remain in the implementation of policies towards the vulnerable groups of women, including ethnic minorities, the disabled, migrants, and the elderly.President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga said women migrants have been supported in daily activities, emergency cases, and health care, yet more than 37% of them haven’t received any assistance.She pointed to shortcomings in the organisation of activities for the elderly, and the lack of specific policies for them.The official noted a range of social issues relating to the groups’ jobs, livelihoods, housing, health care and social welfare, saying there have been cases of abuse and violence against women, which have triggered public outcry.Nga blamed the issues on the inefficiency in the implementation of relevant programmes and plans in some localities and agencies, and the communications work.