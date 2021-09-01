Business Cat Lai Port ensuring smooth goods clearance amid pandemic Covid-19 has had an enormous impact on Vietnam’s import and export activities, causing congestion at many ports, including Cat Lai - the largest and most modern container port in the country. The Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has introduced a number of measures to ensure smooth operations and goods clearance at ports.

Business Vietnam's exports of non-alcoholic drinks grow impressively in Australia Vietnam's exports of non-alcoholic drinks to Australia rose 59 percent in the first half of 2021, with the products (excluding canned coffee) reeling in over 9.5 million USD in revenue.