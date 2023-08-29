The Nhon - Hanoi Station metro line has a total length of 12.5km, including eight elevated and four underground stations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of August 28, about 99.5% of the work on the construction of the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line had been completed, including the accomplishment of eight elevated stations across the line, according to the Hanoi Urban Railway Project Management Board.

An elevated station measures 22.5m in height and 24m in width, which is 8m above the road surface.

The eight stations are named according to the geographical locations that the metro route passes through, including Nhon Station, Minh Khai Station, Phu Dien Station, Cau Dien Station, Le Duc Tho Station, National University Station, Chua Ha Station, and Cau Giay Station. Each elevated station is also designed with specific images to promote Hanoi’s culture and values.

The Nhon - Hanoi Station metro project has a total length of 12.5km. The line passes through eight elevated and four underground stations.

Work on the line started in 2009 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2015. After four deadline extensions, it is expected to be finished in 2027./.

