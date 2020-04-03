Eight items with export turnover of over one billion USD in Q1
During the first quarter of 2020, the country recorded eight items with export turnover of over one billion USD, making up 70.6 percent of the nation’s total export value.
VNA
VNA
Eight items with export turnover of over one billion USD in Q1 Eight groups of commodities with export turnover of over one billion USD in first quarter export turnover Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicVietnam attracts 8.55 billion USD of FDI in Q1
Foreign investors’ capital into Vietnam has totaled 8.55 billion USD so far this year, 21% less than the same period last year, according to the Department of Foreign Investment of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
See more
InfographicCPI drops by 0.17 percent
A decline was seen in the prices of 6 out of 11 groups of products and services in February's CPI.
InfographicExport-import value estimated at 74 bln USD
Vietnam's total export-import value in first two months of 2020 was estimated at 74 bln USD.
InfographicEVFTA, EVIPA improve Vietnam’s position in world arena
The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The trade pacts help Vietnam enhance its role in the world arena.
InfographicEuropean Parliament ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA
The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
InfographicExport-import value estimated at 38,1 bln USD in January
Vietnam's export-import value is estimated to reach 38,1 bln USD in January, according to the General Statistics Office.